Rams defensive starters look impressive in 21-20 victory over Texans

They played only two series, a total of seven plays.
But Rams starting defensive players made the most of their first — and what will be their only — preseason snaps.
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh hit Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and safety Lamarcus Joyner intercepted a pass in the Rams’ 21-20 victory Saturday at the Coliseum.
Rookie running back John Kelly rushed for two touchdowns, quarterback Sean Mannion passed for one and cornerback Sam Shields also intercepted a pass for the Rams, who end the preseason Thursday night at New Orleans.
Kelly’s 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter broke a 14-14 tie, but the Texans pulled to a point in the fourth quarter on Joe Webb’s touchdown pass to Quan Bray. Linebacker Ejuan Price sacked Webb on the two-point conversion try to preserve the lead.
The Texans’ Nick Rose missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt as time expired.
On a day that Rams coach Sean McVay held out quarterback Jared Goff and nearly every starter on offense, the game gave defensive players an opportunity to become acclimated to game speed before the Rams’ Sept. 10 opener against the Oakland Raiders on “Monday Night Football.”
Goff and other players on offense won’t have that opportunity if McVay sits out all starters, as in NFL custom, in the final preseason game.
Nearly every Rams starter on offense and defense was held out of the first two preseason games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Oakalnd Raiders.
Suh, who signed a $14-million, one-year contract, said that after having to hold back in joint practices with the Ravens a few weeks ago, he was looking forward to hitting a quarterback. He got his chance on the Texans’ second series after Watson rolled to his right and set up for a long pass.
As he released the ball, Suh crashed into him. The ball sailed high and Joyner intercepted the pass.
That was it for Rams starters, including middle linebacker Cory Littleton. The third-year pro called defensive signals for the first time.
Veteran Matt Longacre started at outside linebacker opposite second-year pro Samson Ebukam. Longacre, who is coming off back surgery and a biceps injury, recorded a sack and a tackle for a loss.
Mannion misfired on his first five passes, including one that was intercepted. But he rebounded and finished 11 of 17 for 68 yards, including a short touchdown pass to receiver Pharoh Cooper.
Kelly rushed for 64 yards in 15 carries.
The scored was 14-14 at halftime.
The Rams defense gave Mannion a chance to get started early when Joyner intercepted Watson’s long pass, but the Rams went three and out.
Midway through the first quarter, with the Rams pushed back to their three-yard line, Mannion rolled to his right and fired a pass into double coverage. Cornerback Kareem Jackson intercepted the pass and returned it to the three-yard line.
Running back Alfred Blue scored on the next play to put the Texans ahead 7-0.
Late in the quarter, Shields intercepted a pass by Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden and returned it 13 yards to the Texans’ 13.
Mannion found Cooper for a six-yard touchdown to tie the score.
Mannion remained in rhythm in the second quarter, completing four passes during a nine-play, 46-yard drive that consumed more than five minutes.
Kelly put the Rams ahead with a four-yard touchdown run.
But the Texans tied the score on a touchdown pass from Weeden to receiver Braxton Miller.