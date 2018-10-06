Everything runs through Todd Gurley in Rams' explosive offense

McVay said linebacker Mark Barron (Achilles) was on track to start against the Seahawks, but the injury report listed Barron as questionable. Barron said he was “functional” and would monitor his condition through pregame warmups. … Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) was limited and is questionable. Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold (knee) was a full participant in practice. Kick returner JoJo Natson (hand) also was a full participant.