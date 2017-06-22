Rams terminate contract of defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker

The Rams’ roster dipped to 84 players on Thursday as the team terminated the contract of defensive lineman Tyrunn Walker.

Walker was signed as a free agent in March after playing the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was regarded as a possible backup for tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers who could play in a rotation with Dominique Easley.

The Rams selected Tanzel Smart, a defensive tackle from Tulane, in the sixth round of the draft.

Walker was the sixth player in the last three days to be released by the Rams.

They previously cut center Demetrius Rhaney, receiver Marquez North, linebackers Reggie Northrup and Teidrick Smith and defensive back Brian Randolph.

The Rams’ first training camp at UC Irvine will be held on July 29.

