Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will return to Denver to face the team he won a Super Bowl with in 2015

Receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp are progressing through the concussion protocol, McVay said. If they have no setbacks, they are on track to play against the Broncos. “Things are looking good,” McVay said before practice. Cooks and Kupp went through individual drills Thursday and were listed as limited on the injury report. If they play Sunday they will not be limited, McVay said. … Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (ankle) did not practice.