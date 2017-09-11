Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks receives contract extension

The Rams signed a defensive lineman to a contract extension — and it wasn’t Aaron Donald.

Ethan Westbrooks, who started on Sunday in the Rams’ 46-9 season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts, received a deal that will keep him with the Rams through 2018, the team announced Monday.

Westbrooks, a fourth-year pro, signed a deal that is essentially worth $3 million over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Westbrooks played in college at West Texas A&M and signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Westbrooks had a sack against the Colts, the fifth of his career.

Donald, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three NFL seasons, ended a holdout on Saturday but did not play against the Colts.

Donald is believed to be seeking a contract that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

