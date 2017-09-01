What we learned in the Rams' 24-10 defeat by the Green Bay Packers

What we learned in the Rams’ 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers:

Sean McVay is ready for the regular season to begin

The Rams’ first-year coach did not make any obvious tactical errors throughout the preseason.

McVay is the play-caller and appears willing to cede some control to veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and special teams coordinator John Fassel.

He has been focused on the opener against the Indianapolis Colts from the start of training camp.

The game is finally here.

Justin Davis learned his lesson

The former USC running back, an undrafted free agent, got off to an inauspicious start when he fumbled twice in the first preseason game, against the Dallas Cowboys.

The mistakes nearly canceled out an impressive rushing performance.

Davis was not spectacular in the final three games but he did not fumble again and showed some ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

He still must improve in pass protection, but with Lance Dunbar sidelined because of a knee issue, Davis might have done enough to make the roster.

The defense remains a mystery

Lineman Ethan Westbrooks played against the Packers while every other projected starter or significant rotational player got the night off.

The defensive starters will go into the opener without having taken a snap together.

Linebackers Robert Quinn and Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster did not play in any preseason games. Neither, of course, did Aaron Donald, who remains absent because of a contract dispute.

Rookie Samson Ebukam showed potential

The rookie linebacker from Eastern Washington was slowed during training camp and the preseason because of a leg injury.

He played against the Packers and showed that he could be an effective pass-rusher.

McVay said Ebukam could play in rotation with outside linebacker Connor Barwin.

Tight ends sense opportunity

Neither Travis Wilson nor Johnny Mundt appear to have a shot at making the roster, but both have probably shown enough to make the practice squad.

Wilson, a converted quarterback, demonstrated a knack for getting open and catching the ball.

Mundt, slowed because of an ankle injury suffered during rookie minicamp, returned to play in the last two preseason games and caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

