What we learned in the Rams’ 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts:

Jared Goff can make good decisions

The Rams’ second-year quarterback completed 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, without an interception.

It was a far different look from the one Goff gave in his final preseason game against the Chargers, when he committed two turnovers.

This was more like the efficient Goff we saw in a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.

So, as Coach Sean McVay noted after the victory over the Colts, “Now we’ve got to see if we can do it again next week.”

Moving Lamarcus Joyner to safety was a good idea

Last season, the 5-foot-8 Joyner played slot cornerback and, at times, linebacker. And he played well.

But moving Joyner to free safety gives him more room to make plays.

In the first quarter, he saved a touchdown with a tackle at the two-yard line. The Rams subsequently forced the Colts to kick a field goal.

In the third quarter, Joyner got his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown.

Sammy Watkins doesn’t have to go deep to be effective

Watkins, a receiver regarded as a threat to stretch defenses, caught five passes for 58 yards on short and mid-range routes.

His longest play covered 24 yards.

It was a productive debut for a player acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills during training camp.

The special teams lived up to their name

For the second year in a row, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals in the Rams’ first home game.

In 2016, Zuerlein’s field goals accounted for all of the Rams’ points in a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams scored 37 more points against the Colts. But it was Zuerlein who gave them the early lead with a 50-yard field goal.

None of Zuerlein’s nine kickoffs were returned.

Johnny Hekker put all five punts inside the 20-yard line, including one each at the seven, six and 10.

Penalties aren’t a major concern but they could become one

The Rams were penalized seven times for 50 yards.

Several of the penalties were false-start and holding infractions that nullified first downs or stalled drives.

The Rams could get away with the miscues against the hapless Colts. Not against better teams.

