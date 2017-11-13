What we learned in the Rams’ 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans:

The Rams can play well at home

Going into Sunday’s game, the Rams were 5-0 away from the Coliseum and 1-2 in their home stadium.

They had routed the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener but lost to the Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks before disappointed home crowds.

Sunday’s performance quashed doubts that the Rams could not entertain Los Angeles fans.

Robert Woods is more than a possession receiver

Woods showed it, and coach Sean McVay said as much after Woods caught eight passes for 171 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 94-yard play.

Woods, a fifth-year pro, was doing the kinds of things he did during most of his All-American career at USC.

Sammy Watkins was supposed to be the Rams’ deep threat.

It looks as though the Rams have more than one.

Jared Goff has found his touch on long passes

A week after he lofted a pass about 60 yards to Watkins, Goff delivered a 53-yard pass that Woods hauled in and turned into the 94-yard scoring play.

Early in the season, the Rams’ second-year quarterback could not seem to get on the same wavelength with receivers for longer passes.

That is no longer an issue.

The offensive line is not invincible

Let’s be honest: Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney is a handful.

He sacked Goff and also threw running back Todd Gurley to the ground behind the line of scrimmage several times.

But the Rams also gave up two sacks to linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

The line needs to regroup before playing an aggressive Minnesota Vikings defense that features Everson Griffen, a former USC player who has 10 sacks.

Aaron Donald prefers fast starts

For the second time in as many weeks, Donald recorded a sack and forced a fumble on the opponent’s first series.

Against the New York Giants, the Rams capitalized with a touchdown. They managed a field goal against the Texans.

Donald has a team-best five sacks and has forced three fumbles.

The 2016 draft class continues to produce

Rookie receiver Cooper Kupp, tight end Gerald Everett, safety John Johnson and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart have started games and made significant contributions.

On Sunday, linebacker Samson Ebukam sacked Texans quarterback Tom Savage and forced a fumble that led to a touchdown.

Linebacker Mark Barron is a ball hawk

Despite playing with a cast to protect a broken thumb, Barron intercepted another pass.

It was Barron’s team-best third interception of the season.

Barron also had five tackles.