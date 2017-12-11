What we learned in the Rams’ 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles:

Jared Goff remains in search of a defining fourth-quarter drive

The Rams quarterback had two opportunities in the final quarter to lead his team to victory.

But he lost a fumble that enabled the Eagles to take the lead.

Then, with the Rams trailing by two points with less than four minutes left, Goff could not complete a third-down pass to Sammy Watkins, forcing the Rams to punt.

Todd Gurley needs more carries

Coach Sean McVay might be concerned about overworking his star running back, but Gurley had only 13 carries against the Eagles on a day when he was producing big chunks of yardage.

Leading in the fourth quarter, McVay could have put the ball almost exclusively in Gurley’s hands for a long drive to take time off the clock.

Instead, Goff was stripped of the ball on a pass play.

Penalties are a problem

The Eagles sustained a key drive because of two penalties, and the Rams lost opportunities because of others.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson suffered a concussion, so he was not available after the game to discuss the unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty that enabled the Eagles to continue a touchdown drive.

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery noted that he and Johnson were only jawing.

But McVay said officials had issued a warning.

Regardless, in a game as big as Sunday’s, those kinds of miscues were particularly costly.

Secondary depth is going to be tested

Kayvon Webster suffered a torn Achilles. Johnson is in concussion protocol.

That means the Rams will travel to Seattle this week relying on backup cornerbacks.

Nickell Robey-Coleman can start at one spot. Troy Hill and Kevin Peterson are other cornerbacks on the roster.

Safeties Lamarcus Joyner, Blake Countess and John Johnson all have experience as cornerbacks and also could figure in the equation.

The Rams are suddenly vulnerable at both offensive tackle spots

The Rams have been fortunate that the same five offensive linemen have started every game.

That could change this week.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right tackle Rob Havenstein both suffered ankle injuries against the Eagles.

Whitworth left the game but returned. Havenstein did not.

Darrell Williams filled in for both.

Williams was in when former Rams defensive lineman Chris Long came off the left edge and stripped Goff of the ball.

Guard Rodger Saffold has experience at tackle, and guard Jamon Brown worked at tackle during the offseason.

Cooper Kupp has big-play capability

The rookie receiver faked out two would-be tacklers en route to a 64-yard gain.

Kupp finished with five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

He has 56 catches this season, a Rams rookie record.