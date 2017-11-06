What we learned in the Rams’ 51-17 victory over the New York Giants:

Jared Goff can throw the deep ball

After connecting on a few longish passes in the first seven games, Goff finally teamed up with receiver Sammy Watkins on an extremely deep route for a touchdown.

Goff’s pass traveled more than 60 yards before Watkins grabbed it and ran about 10 yards into the end zone.

With that completion, the Rams added another threat for defensive coordinators to think about, making an already multi-pronged offense even more formidable.

The offensive line is keeping Goff safe

Remember last season when Goff was sacked 26 times in seven games?

Against the Giants, who feature Jason Pierre-Paul, Goff was not sacked and was barely pressured.

Tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein, guards Rodger Saffold and Jamon Brown and center John Sullivan are playing well.

The Rams are road warriors

It’s supposed to be tough to win on the road in the NFL. And for most teams that is the case.

But the rout of the Giants improved the Rams’ record away from the Coliseum to 5-0.

The Rams have defeated San Francisco, Dallas, Jacksonville, Arizona and the New York Giants in games away from the Coliseum.

They have remaining road games at Minnesota, Seattle, Arizona and Tennessee.

Todd Gurley affects a game even when not rushing for more than 100 yards

Gurley broke off a long run on the Rams’ first offensive play, and nearly turned a short reception into a 45-yard touchdown.

Gurley rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 45 yards. He has scored 10 touchdowns this season.

Goff is ascending as an offensive star but Gurley remains indispensable.

Robert Woods can find the end zone

It took eight games, but Woods finally scored a touchdown — and then added another for good measure.

Neither coach Sean McVay, Goff nor Woods was expecting a touchdown on a third-and-33 play that required Woods to catch the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

But Woods turned it into a 52-yard scoring play.

Woods has 31 receptions for 451 yards, both team bests. Now he also has a couple of touchdowns.

Cory Littleton keeps making plays

He was an undrafted free agent linebacker from Washington when he signed with the Rams after the 2016 draft.

Littleton made a huge if unheralded contribution on special teams as a rookie, and he has found the spotlight a couple of times this season.

Against Jacksonville, Littleton blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown. His blocked punt against the Giants set up a touchdown.

Aaron Donald is in Pro Bowl form … again

Donald is making a push for his fourth Pro Bowl in four NFL seasons.

Against the Giants, the star defensive lineman sacked quarterback Eli Manning and forced a fumble that the Rams converted into a touchdown.

The mere threat of Donald caused offensive linemen into false start penalties.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson is finding the ball again

After intercepting seven passes in 2015, Johnson picked off only one pass during an injury-plagued 2016.

On Sunday, he intercepted his second pass of the season.