What we learned from the Rams' 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers

The Rams overcame an early 10-point deficit, prevented Aaron Rodgers from staging a dramatic last-minute rally and improved their record to 8-0 with a 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Here’s what we learned from the comeback win:
Receiver Josh Reynolds is feeling more comfortable
Reynolds said last week that the opportunity to practice with the first-team offense gave him increasing confidence and comfort in running and understanding plays.
Starting again in place of injured Cooper Kupp, Reynolds caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Jared Goff.
He scored on one- and 19-yard plays and finished with three catches for 42 yards.
Kupp could return this week at New Orleans, but Reynolds has shown again that he is a viable option.
Todd Gurley does not seem to tire
The star running back carried 25 times for 114 yards, and also caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
After he scored on a 30-yard reception, Gurley ran the length of the back of the end zone slapping hands with fans. Then he lined up on the left side of the field, and ran a crossing route to catch a pass for the two-point conversion.
Gurley carried the load on what proved to be the game-winning field-goal drive, and then showed headiness by going to the ground instead of scoring in the final seconds.
Jared Goff can withstand a pounding
Early in the season, the Rams’ 6-foot-4, 222-pound quarterback was virtually untouched. He was sacked only six times in five games.
He has been sacked 11 times in the last three.
Goff was sacked five times at Denver, and he emerged sore on his left side after being sacked once and absorbing multiple hits on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Packers sacked Goff five times.
Aaron Donald remains a ‘menace’ inside
That’s how Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers respectfully described Donald in the days leading up to the game.
Donald, who had a career-best four sacks against the 49ers, sacked Rodgers twice. The second one came in the fourth quarter, forcing the Packers to punt and giving Goff the opportunity to guide a field-goal drive.
In 2017, Donald had 11 sacks in 14 games. He already has a league-leading 10 in eight games this season.
Cornerbacks keep facing Hall of Fame challenges
Rodgers is one of the best to ever play the position. It is expected that he will make some throws others simply cannot deliver.
So Marcus Peters and Troy Hill knew they would be challenged.
Peters gave up several big gains and Hill was burned for a long touchdown.
It doesn’t get any easier with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, another future Hall of Famer, up next.
Johnny Hekker’s accuracy – as a punter and passer – pays off
Hekker punted a season-high seven times as the offense struggled early.
Hekker placed punts at the Packers’ four- and one-yard lines.
The punt to the one gave the defense a chance to score the Rams’ first points, which it did when linebacker Mark Barron stopped a running play in the end zone for a safety.
Hekker also completed a pass to Sam Shields on a fake punt.