Sean McVay promotes Zac Taylor to Rams quarterbacks coach

Zac Taylor, a former quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins who served as the Rams’ assistant receivers coach this season, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach, Sean McVay announced Tuesday.

Taylor replaces Greg Olson, who left to become offensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders.

“Zac's promotion is a testament to him and the coaches that we have in place as well as our desire as an organization to build and grow from within," McVay said in a statement. "He has a clear understanding of our offense and we're confident in his ability to coach this group at a high level and that his transition into the role will be seamless."

Taylor, 34, played quarterback in college at Nebraska. He joined the Dolphins staff in 2012 and was quarterbacks coach from 2013-2015, working with Ryan Tannehill. Taylor was interim offensive coordinator for part of the 2015 season.

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Cincinnati in 2016 before joining McVay’s staff.

Earlier this week, with Olson’s departure seemingly imminent, quarterback Jared Goff was asked about the possibility of playing for a third different position coach in three seasons.

Goff said it would “fine.”

