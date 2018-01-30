Titans hire Rams' Matt LaFleur to be offensive coordinator

Matt LaFleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator, has been hired by new Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel to be the team's offensive coordinator and play-caller, the Titans announced Tuesday.
LaFleur, 38, helped Rams coach Sean McVay coordinate an offense that led the NFL in scoring as the Rams won the NFC West and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The Titans' opportunity will make LaFleur a play-caller for the first time in his NFL coaching career, which has included stints with the Houston Texans, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.
"Matt brings an energy and an offensive diversity to our team," Vrabel said in a statement. "He is going to develop an offense that puts our players in position to have success. Matt has worked with some great offensive minds, helped game plan on those staffs and I am looking forward to seeing him take that next step as a play-caller."
LaFleur is the second assistant to leave the Rams staff since their defeat by the Falcons in an NFC wild-card game. Greg Olson, who coached quarterbacks, left to become the Oakland Raiders' offensive coordinator. Zac Taylor was promoted from assistant wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach.
Upon Olson's departure, McVay said he supported assistants who had opportunities to take on more responsibility and further their careers.
McVay announced Tuesday that offensive line coach Aaron Kromer would be the run-game coordinator, tight ends coach Shane Waldron to pass-game coordinator.
"I'm excited for Matt LaFleur and his family as he transitions to the Titans as offensive coordinator," McVay said in a statement. "We're grateful for his contribution to the Rams and our NFC West Championship season last year. As we move to 2018, we are confident in the leadership and guidance of Aaron Kromer and Shane Waldron as they begin their roles as run coordinator and pass coordinator."
McVay recently hired Jedd Fisch as senior offensive assistant. Fisch was UCLA's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.
LaFleur interviewed for the Titans' head coaching job this month after Mike Mularkey was fired. The Titans were believed to be eyeing LaFleur as a possible head coach or offensive coordinator.
Vrabel and Steve Wilks interviewed on Jan. 18, LaFleur on Jan. 19 — and Vrabel was hired Jan. 20.
Wilks was later hired as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach.
Vrabel reportedly attempted to lure Ohio State offensive coordinator Ryan Day to his staff, but Day decided to remain at Ohio State.
LaFleur will coordinate a Titans' offense that features quarterback Marcus Mariota.
As quarterbacks coach for the Redskins, LaFleur worked with Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins. He worked with Matt Ryan for two seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Falcons. Last season, with McVay and Olson, he helped Jared Goff develop into a top 10 passer.
The Rams averaged a league-best 29.9 points per game. They averaged 361.5 yards per game, which ranked 10th.
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein