Kayvon Webster works his way into starting cornerback role in Rams defense

The Rams signed cornerback Kayvon Webster in the offseason to potentially start opposite Trumaine Johnson.

The former Denver Broncos backup worked with the first unit through offseason workouts and continued to during training camp.

So it was no surprise Monday when coach Sean McVay said that “unless something changes,” Webster would start.

“He’s been a huge addition to our secondary,” McVay said, “and you look at he and Trumaine Johnson, they offer a nice pair at the corner spot.

Receiver Mike Thomas boosts playing chances in Rams' new offense »

“I love the way that he works and he’s been a joy to be around.”

Webster played for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips with the Broncos but was a reserve behind Pro Bowl players Aqib Talib and Chris Harris. He was a special teams captain.

As a Rams starter, his special teams role could be smaller.

McVay said special teams coordinator John Fassel would “pick and choose his spots when to utilize him.”

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein