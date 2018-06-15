Barcelona will play at the Rose Bowl against Tottenham of English Premier League in July

Spanish power Barcelona will play at the Rose Bowl this summer, meeting Tottenham of the English Premier League in a July 28 friendly.
Manchester United, which originally had been scheduled to play in Pasadena, will move its match with Italy’s AC Milan to StubHub Center and will play on July 25.
Tottenham also will play in San Diego, taking on A.S. Roma at SDCCU Stadium on July 25.
Both Tottenham games as well as the Milan-Manchester United match are part of the International Champions Cup, a series of summer exhibitions featuring major European clubs as they prepare for their league seasons.
Participation of many of the team’s top stars — among them Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and David De Gea — are uncertain because of the players’ participation in the World Cup.
Presale tickets for the match at StubHub Center go on sale Wednesday with the public on-sale set for June 22. Those who purchased tickets to the original venue will have their tickets refunded and have first access to the presale.