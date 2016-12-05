Galaxy's Dos Santos, Van Damme named to MLS Best XI

Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme and midfielder Giovani dos Santos were named to Major League Soccer’s postseason all-star team Monday after a year in which they led the team to the Western Conference semifinals.

Van Damme, 33, came to MLS last winter from Belgian team Standard Liege and went on to make 29 appearances during the regular season, replacing Robbie Keane as team captain in the latter stages of the campaign. The center back was a major part of a Galaxy defense that allowed just 39 goals, tied for the third-fewest in MLS.

Dos Santos, 27, in his second season, led the Galaxy in goals (14) and assists (12) in 28 regular-season appearances, helping the team to a conference-best 54 goals. He also joined Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco as the only MLS players with double-digit totals in goals and assists this year, a performance that helped him win back his spot with the Mexican national team.

The MLS Best XI is voted on by the media, MLS players and MLS club staff. The Galaxy have placed a league-best all-time total of 35 players on the team.

The MLS Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Defenders: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Axel Sjoberg (Colorado Rapids), Jelle Van Damme (Galaxy)

Midfielders: Mauro Diaz (FC Dallas), Giovani dos Santos (Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact)

Forwards: Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), David Villa (New York City FC), Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls)

