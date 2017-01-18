Galaxy sign Jermaine Jones as Gregor Breinburg negotiations hit snag

The Galaxy signed national team midfielder Jermaine Jones on Wednesday, completing their first major acquisition of the winter.

Terms of the contract were not announced but the team said targeted allocation money was used to complete the deal, meaning Jones will earn more than the MLS maximum wage of $480,625 in 2017. He had a base salary of $600,000 last season, when he played nine games with the Colorado Rapids.

“Jermaine is a winner who has experience in MLS and playing against the highest competition in the world,” new Galaxy Coach Curt Onalfo said of Jones, who played 14 seasons in his native Germany before coming to MLS in 2014. “He has a relentless engine on the field and we are confident that he will strengthen our midfield.”

The Galaxy traded their first-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft to Colorado a month ago for the rights to Jones, 35, who has played 60 games for the national team but never made more than 17 starts in parts of three MLS seasons. He missed 3 1/2 months with a knee injury last year before returning in time to help the Rapids eliminate the Galaxy in the Western Conference semifinals.

Since then, the Galaxy have parted ways with designated players Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard as well as former MLS Cup winners Landon Donovan, Mike Magee, Leonardo and A.J. DeLaGarza. The team has also had to replace its entire coaching staff after Bruce Arena took four assistants with him to the national team.

In recent weeks, the Galaxy, who open training camp Monday, have been linked to talks with Villarreal’s Jonathan dos Santos, Marseille’s Romain Alessadrini and Aruban international Gregor Breinburg. But on Tuesday, Dos Santos’ brother Giovani, who plays for the Galaxy, dismissed the possibility of a family reunion this winter, and negotiations with Breinburg’s Dutch team, NEC, appear to be falling apart.

Although Breinburg, a physical midfielder in the Nigel de Jong mold, told Dutch TV on Sunday that he expected to play his next game in a Galaxy uniform, NEC said earlier this week that the L.A. club’s two offers for Breinburg weren’t acceptable.

That could be a negotiating ploy because NEC officials know the Galaxy are under pressure to make another signing with the close of the winter transfer window looming. According to the Dutch team, talks have been going on for more than month.

The status of negotiations with Alessandrini is unknown.

Also on Wednesday, Galaxy officials said they have agreed to a contract extension with midfielder Sebastian Lletget, who is in camp with the U.S. national team. The team did not disclose terms of that deal either. According to the MLS players union, Lletget made $115,500 last season, his first year in MLS.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11