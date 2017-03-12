Galaxy still unable to notch first win of the season in 1-0 loss to Timbers

Diego Chara scored in the eighth minute for his seventh career goal in seven MLS seasons and the Portland Timbers beat the undermanned L.A. Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday.

Portland (2-0-0), which went winless on the road last season, won for the first time away from home since beating the Galaxy on Oct. 8, 2015. The Galaxy (0-2-0) have lost three of their last four regular-season home games after a 15-match home unbeaten stretch.

It's the first time since 2001 that the Galaxy have started a season with two losses.

Portland headed away a Galaxy corner kick in the eighth minute, leading to a counter attack. Chara headed a long pass to Diego Valeri on a two-on-one break and Valeri rolled it across goal to an open Chara for an easy tap in.

The Galaxy, already without several key players, were reduced to 10-men in the 34th minute after Jelle Van Damme received two yellow cards within a three-minute span. Gyasi Zardes, Ashley Cole and Robbie Rogers were all out with injuries, while Jermaine Jones and Dave Romney were on suspension.

Jake Gleeson had a great reaction save in second-half stoppage time.