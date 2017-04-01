Whitecaps' second-half rally sinks healthy Galaxy, 4-2

The MLS season is already a month old, but the Galaxy saw a couple of things Saturday in Vancouver that nobody has seen all year.

The first was the return of defender Ashley Cole and forward Gyasi Zardes, who missed the team’s first three games because of injury. Cole started at left back and likely saved two goals with sliding clearances, once in each half. Zardes came off the bench and played the final 23 minutes.

They weren’t triumphant returns, however, because the other first the Galaxy witnessed Saturday was a Whitecaps victory, with Freddy Montero coming off the bench in the second half to score one goal and set up two others in a 4-2 Vancouver victory.

The Whitecaps took advantage of some shaky Galaxy play to open the scoring, with Sheanon Williams going over the top of the defense to find a streaking Crisitian Techera up the left side. With no defenders between Techera and the goal, Galaxy keeper Clement Diop charged well out of the 18-yard box to try to break up the chance, but Techera played the ball on a bounce, spun away from Diop and pushed a left-footed shot into the net from 25 yards.

A similar sequence would unfold later in the half, one that proved to have devastating consequences for the Galaxy.

First, however, the Galaxy regrouped, answering with two goals in a four-minute span. And designated player Romain Alessandrini had a hand in both.

On the first, in the 26th minute, Vancouver keeper David Ousted stopped Alessandrini’s hard left-footed shot from the right wing but couldn’t control the short rebound, which bounced off the keeper and across the line for an own goal.

Ousted didn’t get anywhere near Alessandrini’s next shot, with the Galaxy midfielder charging into the penalty area to one-time an Ema Boateng cross into the lower left-hand corner for his first MLS goal.

Diop, making his fifth MLS start, nearly gave that one back with another aggressive play in the closing minutes of the half after Vancouver’s Erik Hurtado found more space behind the Galaxy backline. Only this time Diop managed to break up the play with a sliding tackle that knocked Hurtado out of the game.

That wound up being important because Montero, the man who replaced Hurtado, scored the tying goal off a rebound in the 66th minute, then assisted on Matias Laba’s game-winner a minute later.

Laba added an insurance goal off the rebound of a Montero shot in the 87th minute.

Injuries and suspensions have been the theme of the young season for the Galaxy, who have seen nine starters miss time to one or the other. As a result just three players have started all four of the team’s games.

“Between injuries and suspensions it was raining,” Galaxy Coach Curt Onalfo said. “It was pouring.”

It’s still pretty stormy. Despite the season debuts of Cole (calf) and Zardes (knee) and the return of midfielder Gio dos Santos, last year’s leading scorer who missed the last 1 1/2 games because of a hamstring injury, the Galaxy still aren’t whole.

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget is out four to six months after fracturing a bone in his left foot during a U.S. national team game and there is no timetable for defender Robbie Rogers’ return from a nerve issue in his left foot.

That’s left Onalfo with no choice but to give playing time to young players with limited MLS experience. Five players in the starting lineup Saturday were younger than 24 and all five have fewer than 20 MLS starts.

