Orlando City strikes in stoppage time to defeat the Galaxy, 2-1

The Los Angeles Galaxy were minutes from earning a road point when Cyle Larin scored one minute into stoppage time to give Orlando City a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Larin scored on a sliding volley off Will Johnson's corner kick for his fourth goal of the season. The dramatic victory was the fourth consecutive win for the Lions at Orlando City Stadium.

The Galaxy (2-4-0) were in position for a draw when Romain Alessandrini scored in the 83rd minute.

Alessandrini took a pass from Jermaine Jones just outside the top of the box, cut back to evade two defenders and fired in a low, right-footed finish off the post.

Will Johnson, who assisted on the game-winning goal, scored in the ninth minute for Orlando City (4-1-0 overall), which moved into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Johnson received a long, arcing pass off a bounce from Scott Sutter near the top-left corner of the box, chesting it to the ground before blasting a right-footed shot into the far corner of the goal.

Joe Bendik had five saves for Orlando City, which allowed an MLS-high 60 goals in 2016 but has surrendered only four goals against this season.