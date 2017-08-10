Galaxy bank $500,000 in allocation funds for Arriola

The Galaxy received $500,000 in MLS allocation money from DC United on Thursday in exchange for the rights to midfielder Paul Arriola.

Arriola, a former Galaxy academy player, returns to MLS from Tijuana of Mexico’s Liga MX. The Galaxy held Arriola’s MLS rights because they offered him a contract before the midfielder left the academy and headed to Mexico in 2013. That forced DC United to negotiate with the Galaxy for the right to sign him.

The Galaxy will receive $300,000 in general allocation money and $200,000 in targeted allocation money. That money does not have to used this year. If the team saves it, the Galaxy could have a great deal of roster flexibility heading into 2018.

The contracts of defenders Ashley Cole and Jelle Van Damme and midfielder Jermaine Jones will expire this fall and none of them are expected to return, clearing $1.7-million under the Galaxy’s league-mandated salary cap.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11