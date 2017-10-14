Galaxy need win in home finale to avoid an unwanted record

Although the Galaxy fell out of playoff contention long ago, the team still has a lot to play for Sunday in its final StubHub Center game of the season (4:30 p.m. Pacific, SSN, Spectrum Deportes).

With a franchise-worst record of 2-9-5 at home, the Galaxy, who have won just once since June 21, need a victory over Minnesota United to avoid tying the 16-year-old MLS mark for fewest home victories in a season. That record was set by the Tampa Bay Mutiny, which went 2-10-2 at home in a 27-game season in 2001.

Three months later, the Mutiny folded.

That’s not the only bit of history the Galaxy — 7-17-8 overall and riding a six-game winless streak — are trying to avoid. Without at least one win in its final two games, the team also will set a franchise record for fewer victories in a season. It already has broken the mark for most losses.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has lost just once in its last five games, the expansion team’s best stretch of the season.

The Galaxy will be without Gyasi Zardes, who hasn’t trained since sustaining a groin injury in the team’s last game two weeks ago. If Zardes does not play in next week’s finale in Dallas, it will mark the second straight year his season has ended early with injury.

