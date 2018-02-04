Galaxy drop preseason opener to Real Salt Lake 3-1

Ciani's goal, which gave the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute, came two minutes after Schmid pulled his starters inserting, among others, 15-year-old academy product Efrain Alvarez. On the play, Lletget bent a long right-footed pass to the edge of the six-yard box for Ciani, who headed it toward the far post. Salt Lake keeper Nick Rimando got a hand on the shot, but not enough to keep it out of the net.