Ibrahimovic has been a winner, but not with the Galaxy

Ibrahimovic has been unable to hide his disappointment with the Galaxy’s poor play, especially when teammates fail to get him the ball. In the 10th minute of Wednesday’s loss to FC Dallas, striker Ola Kamara failed to connect with a wide-open Ibrahimovic at the near post and Ibrahimovic protested by standing in front of the goal, arms out. It wasn’t the first time he has shown visible frustration with Kamara on the field.