Galaxy hope for more fireworks on offense in Fourth of July meeting with D.C. United

There were offensive fireworks in the Galaxy's last game on June 30 in the “Cali Clasico” meeting with the San Jose Earthquakes, in the form of three goals in the opening 25 minutes, including a volley from Zlatan Ibrahimovic within the first minute. But defensively, the team couldn't do enough to hold onto the 3-1 lead, as the Earthquakes came back to tie 3-3. Schmid said his team needs to move on and make sure they take care of business at home.