Galaxy's MLS streak on the line against Philadelphia

The Galaxy hope the momentum of a late comeback victory over the New England Revolution carries over Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium.
The Galaxy fell behind 2-0 during the July 14 match at New England and trailed 2-1 entering stoppage time. With both teams down to 10 men, Dave Romney tied the score before Chris Pontius scored the game-winner for the Galaxy.
It was the sixth consecutive MLS game without a defeat for the Galaxy (8-7-4), who entered playoff territory by moving up to sixth place in the Western Conference.
The Union earned a dramatic victory of their own in their last MLS encounter. Leading the Chicago Fire 3-2, Philadelphia allowed a goal in the fourth minute of injury time before forward David Accam scored 95th-minute winner.
The Union also played Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup, beating Orlando 1-0 in the quarterfinals.
Before the victory over the Fire, the Union (7-9-3) had struggled to find goals, scoring only 21 in 18 MLS games. Even with the 3-2 victory, Philadelphia has scored the second-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference. Midfielder Borek Dockal has five goals and six assists in MLS play, leading the Union in both categories.
The Galaxy’s Ashley Cole was suspended for Saturday’s match because of a red card he received against New England. The 37-year-old Galaxy captain leads the team in assists with six and started 16 of his team’s 19 MLS games this season.
In games Cole has not appeared in, Dave Romney has started at left back rather than his typical center back.
The game also marks a homecoming for Pontius, who played 63 MLS games for the Union, scoring 14 goals.
Kickoff at Talen Energy Stadium is at 4 p.m. PDT.