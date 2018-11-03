Will Galaxy tap an old strategy to regain its past dominance?

Arena is arguably the biggest name in the sport and if the Galaxy are talking to him, it’s an admission of failure on the part of management. When Arena left the Galaxy two years ago for a second stint with the U.S. national team, the front office, along with Dan Beckerman, president of AEG, the team’s parent company, rushed to dismantle everything he had built. They pushed out Arena’s top assistant, got rid of more than half of the veteran starters, promoted USL coach Curt Onalfo to the first team and tried to win with unproven players developed in house.