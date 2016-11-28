Galaxy promote Peter Vagenas to general manager

The Galaxy needed less than a week to fill their vacancy at general manager, naming Peter Vagenas, the team’s vice president of soccer operations, to replace the departed Bruce Arena on Monday morning.

The team has scheduled an 11 a.m. conference call during which President Chris Klein will formally announce Vagenas’ promotion. A two-time MLS Cup winner and captain of the Galaxy’s 2005 championship team, Vagenas will retain his former title while assuming the additional role of general manager.

“Peter has been an influential figure in the continued growth of the Galaxy both on and off the field,” Klein said. “In each of his roles with the club – team captain, academy director and VP of soccer operations – he has consistently shown an unparalleled dedication and expertise.”

The Galaxy is still looking for a head coach to take over for Arena, who was coach and general manager before leaving for the U.S. national team last week.

Curt Onalfo, who guided the LA Galaxy II development team to the United Soccer League’s conference semifinals or beyond in each of his three seasons with the team, is reportedly among those being considered. Onalfo has also been an MLS head coach with the Kansas City Wizards and D.C. United as well as an Arena assistant during a previous stint with the national team.

Vagenas, a Southern California native who played 13 seasons in MLS, was director of the Galaxy’s academy since 2013 before becoming vice president of soccer operations in 2016. During his time as director, 11 academy players signed professional contracts and the Galaxy launched a blended-learning program that provides more than four dozen players daily soccer and academic instruction at the StubHub Center. He also oversaw the recent opening of a girls’ academy , the first to be fully funded by an MLS team.

Three age-group teams sponsored by the Galaxy will soon compete in the U.S. Soccer girls development academy league.

“I look forward to working with both our front office and coaching staff as we push to win championships while further aligning all of our operations within the Galaxy, Galaxy II and the Galaxy Academy,” Vagenas said.

