Zlatan Ibrahimovic is giving the Galaxy and MLS quite a show on his world tour

Ibramania is so big that when he took the show on the road last week, wide-eyed fans crowding around the luggage carousel at Chicago's O'Hare Airport forced Ibrahimovic and his beefy bodyguard to seek refuge outside. Other people endured frigid temperatures to stand vigil outside the historic Blackstone Hotel but caught only a glimpse of the player as he dashed across the sidewalk and into the team bus.