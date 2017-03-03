Politics
Galaxy roster and schedule

The Galaxy roster for opening day by position (*injured):

Player | Ht. | Wt. | Age | Country

GOALKEEPERS

Clement Diop | 6-1 | 165 | 23 | France

Jon Kempin | 6-1 | 170 | 23 | USA

Brian Rowe | 6-1 | 185 | 28 | USA

DEFENDERS

Hugo Arellano | 5-11 | 166 | 18 | USA

Ashley Cole* | 5-9 | 146 | 36 | England

Bradley Diallo | 6-0 | 174 | 26 | France

Robbie Rogers* | 5-10 | 165 | 29 | USA

Dave Romney | 6-2 | 190 | 23 | USA

Nathan Smith | 5-10 | 150 | 22 | USA

Daniel Steres | 6-0 | 175 | 26 | USA

JelleVan Damme | 6-3 | 198 | 33 | Belgium

MIDFIELDERS

Romain Alessandrini | 5-8 | 155 | 27 | France

Ema Boateng | 5-6 | 150 | 23 | Ghana

Rafael Garcia | 5-6 | 150 | 28 | USA

Baggio Husidic | 6-1 | 160 | 29 | USA

Jermaine Jones | 6-0 | 170 | 35 | USA

Sebastian Lletget | 5-10 | 165 | 24 | USA

Raul Mendiola | 5-8 | 150 | 22 | USA

Joao Pedro | 5-9 | 154 | 23 | Portugal

Jaime Villarreal | 5-8 | 150 | 21 | USA

FORWARDS

Gio dos Santos | 5-10 | 157 | 27 | Mexico

Bradford Jamieson | IV | 6-3 | 165 | 20 | USA

Ariel Lassiter | 5-10 | 155 | 22 | USA

Jack McBean | 6-0 | 175 | 22 | USA

Jose Vilarreal | 5-8 | 160 | 23 | USA

Gyasi Zardes* | 6-2 | 175 | 25 | USA

2017 SCHEDULE

(all times Pacific):

March 4 vs. FC Dallas, 1 p.m.

March 12 vs. Portland, 4 p.m.

March 18 at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

April 1 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

April 7 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Orlando City, noon

April 23 vs. Seattle Sounders, 1 p.m.

April 29 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

May 14 at New York Red Bulls, 3 p.m.

May 21 at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

May 27 at San Jose, 7 p.m.

June 3 at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

June 17 vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

June 21 at Colorado, 6 p.m.

June 24 vs. Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

July 1 vs. San Jose (at Stanford), 7 p.m.

July 4 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

July 19 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

July 22 at New England, 4:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Seattle, TBA

Aug. 6 at Portland, 1 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Toronto, TBA

Sept. 24 at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Sept. 27 at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Oct. 22 at FC Dallas, 1 p.m.

