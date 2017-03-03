Galaxy roster and schedule

The Galaxy roster for opening day by position (*injured):
Player | Ht. | Wt. | Age | Country
GOALKEEPERS
Clement Diop | 6-1 | 165 | 23 | France
Jon Kempin | 6-1 | 170 | 23 | USA
Brian Rowe | 6-1 | 185 | 28 | USA
DEFENDERS
Hugo Arellano | 5-11 | 166 | 18 | USA
Ashley Cole* | 5-9 | 146 | 36 | England
Bradley Diallo | 6-0 | 174 | 26 | France
Robbie Rogers* | 5-10 | 165 | 29 | USA
Dave Romney | 6-2 | 190 | 23 | USA
Nathan Smith | 5-10 | 150 | 22 | USA
Daniel Steres | 6-0 | 175 | 26 | USA
JelleVan Damme | 6-3 | 198 | 33 | Belgium
MIDFIELDERS
Romain Alessandrini | 5-8 | 155 | 27 | France
Ema Boateng | 5-6 | 150 | 23 | Ghana
Rafael Garcia | 5-6 | 150 | 28 | USA
Baggio Husidic | 6-1 | 160 | 29 | USA
Jermaine Jones | 6-0 | 170 | 35 | USA
Sebastian Lletget | 5-10 | 165 | 24 | USA
Raul Mendiola | 5-8 | 150 | 22 | USA
Joao Pedro | 5-9 | 154 | 23 | Portugal
Jaime Villarreal | 5-8 | 150 | 21 | USA
FORWARDS
Gio dos Santos | 5-10 | 157 | 27 | Mexico
Bradford Jamieson | IV | 6-3 | 165 | 20 | USA
Ariel Lassiter | 5-10 | 155 | 22 | USA
Jack McBean | 6-0 | 175 | 22 | USA
Jose Vilarreal | 5-8 | 160 | 23 | USA
Gyasi Zardes* | 6-2 | 175 | 25 | USA
2017 SCHEDULE
(all times Pacific):
March 4 vs. FC Dallas, 1 p.m.
March 12 vs. Portland, 4 p.m.
March 18 at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
April 1 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
April 7 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Orlando City, noon
April 23 vs. Seattle Sounders, 1 p.m.
April 29 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
May 6 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
May 14 at New York Red Bulls, 3 p.m.
May 21 at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
May 27 at San Jose, 7 p.m.
June 3 at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
June 17 vs. Houston, 8 p.m.
June 21 at Colorado, 6 p.m.
June 24 vs. Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
July 1 vs. San Jose (at Stanford), 7 p.m.
July 4 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.
July 19 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
July 22 at New England, 4:30 p.m.
July 29 vs. Seattle, TBA
Aug. 6 at Portland, 1 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Toronto, TBA
Sept. 24 at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Sept. 27 at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Oct. 22 at FC Dallas, 1 p.m.