Galaxy come up big (offensively) in 4-2 victory at San Jose

Forward Giovani dos Santos scored twice and the Galaxy defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 in an MLS game Saturday night.

The Galaxy trailed 1-0 after forward Chris Wondolowski scored in the 10th minute for his sixth goal this season.

Midfielder Joao Pedro pulled the Galaxy even in the 19th minute with his first goal this season before Dos Santos picked up his fifth on a penalty kick in the 35th minute to put L.A. ahead 2-1.

San Jose tied it 2-2 on a goal by forward Danny Hoesen in the 37th minute but the Galaxy went into halftime with a 3-2 lead after an own goal by defender Victor Bernardez, who could not clear a cross by Bradley Diallo.

Dos Santos added an insurance goal in the 64th minute on a header. It was his sixth this season.