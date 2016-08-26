Up next for Galaxy: Saturday night vs. Vancouver

GALAXY TONIGHT
VS. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS
When: 7:30 p.m. PDT Saturday
On the air: TWCSN, TWCD
Records: Galaxy 9-4-12; Whitecaps 5-10-10
Record vs. Whitecaps: 1-0-1
Update: Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe trained Friday and could return to the net after missing two games with a head injury. Clement Diop started in his place, with the Galaxy losing 0-1 at New York City last Saturday and drawing 2-2 at Chicago on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps have surrendered 43 goals this season, the most of any Western Conference team.