Up next for Galaxy: Saturday night vs. Vancouver

GALAXY TONIGHT

VS. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS

When: 7:30 p.m. PDT Saturday

On the air: TWCSN, TWCD

Records: Galaxy 9-4-12; Whitecaps 5-10-10

Record vs. Whitecaps: 1-0-1

Update: Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe trained Friday and could return to the net after missing two games with a head injury. Clement Diop started in his place, with the Galaxy losing 0-1 at New York City last Saturday and drawing 2-2 at Chicago on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps have surrendered 43 goals this season, the most of any Western Conference team.

