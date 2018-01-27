Gyasi Zardes' trade leaves huge void in Hawthorne community he inspired

Not as much value as Zardes holds for the kids in Hawthorne who, for the past two years, have looked to him as a source of pride and inspiration. Zardes grew up here, in a first-floor apartment in a tan, 42-unit complex on Kornblum Avenue, the center of a 40-block area known as Moneta Gardens, where the sound of gunfire and the din of police helicopters are part of the daily soundtrack.