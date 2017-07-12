Martinque rallies, but Morris' second goal pushes U.S. to 3-2 win

Jordan Morris’ second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.

Failing to break through in the first half, the U.S. built a 2-0 lead on goals by Omar Gonzalez in the 53rd minute and Morris in the 64th.

But Martinique, a French overseas department, tied the score on a pair of goals by Kevin Parsemain. The first was a long-range shot that went past goalkeeper Brad Guzan on a bounce, and the second was a pass that hit Parsemain and went in on the deflection.

“We’re certainly guilty of making the game a lot more difficult on us than it needed to be,” said coach Bruce Arena, adding that he thought his team played well.

The U.S., which opened last weekend with a 1-1 tie against Panama, completes group play Saturday in Cleveland against Nicaragua, which lost to Panama 2-1 earlier Wednesday.

After Nicaragua took a 1-0 lead, Ismael Diaz got Panama even almost immediately. Gabriel Torres’ goal put Panama ahead for good in the 57th minute.

The Americans improved to 5-0-5 since Arena returned for a second stint as national team coach, replacing Jurgen Klinsmann.

Using a mostly junior varsity lineup in the tournament, the U.S. leads Group B with four points, ahead of Panama on goal difference. Martinique is third with three, followed by Nicaragua with none. The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams.

One of just three holdovers from the starting lineup last weekend, Gonzalez scored his second international goal after Martinique failed to clear a corner kick. Paul Arriola’s deflected shot from outside the penalty area was parried by goalkeeper Kevin Olimpa and fell to the defender, who kicked in the rebound with his left foot from short range.

Morris doubled the lead when second-half substitute Alejandro Bedoya passed to Eric Lichaj running down the right flank. Lichaj crossed and Morris redirected the ball in.