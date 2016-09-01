Heather O'Reilly retires from international soccer after 15 years

U.S. women's national team midfielder Heather O'Reilly has announced her retirement from international soccer after a 15-year run with the team. O'Reilly will play her final international match on Sept. 15 against Thailand in Columbus, Ohio.

A New Jersey native who played at North Carolina, O'Reilly made her debut with the U.S. team at age 17. Now 31, she has 230 international appearances, ranking her seventh in national team history.

She has 46 career goals with the team, 12th on the national team career list, and 54 assists, good for sixth.

She has won three Olympic gold medals with the team, as well as a World Cup title last summer in Canada.

O'Reilly says she will continue to play for FC Kansas City of the National Women's Soccer League.