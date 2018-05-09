Atuesta, Kaye each score 1st MLS goal, LAFC tops Minnesota

Eduard Atuesta and Mark-Anthony Kaye each scored their first MLS goal — six minutes apart — and Los Angeles FC beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

LAFC (6-2-1) extended its undefeated streak to five matches since a 5-0 loss to Atlanta United on April 7. Minnesota (4-6-0) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Atuesta, a 20-year-old Colombian making his second MLS start, settled Diego Rossi's pass at the penalty spot and slotted it home through traffic in the 31st minute to open the scoring. Minutes later, Kaye volleyed home Latif Blessing's leaping header in the box.

Tyler Miller had his fourth shutout of the season to help LAFC remain undefeated at home.

