LAFC face one of hottest MLS teams twice in four days

The Timbers are unbeaten in their past 13 matches, having won 10 and drawn three, and beat LAFC 2-1 when the teams met in Portland on May 19. But since then, LAFC’s attack has been boosted by forward Adama Diomande, who played for coach Bob Bradley previously in Norway. In just 473 minutes of MLS play this season, Diomande has scored nine goals.