LAFC signs Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta

The Los Angeles Football Club has signed Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta. Terms of the contract were not released. However, the club said Tuesday that Atuesta was signed using targeted allocation money, meaning his contract is worth more than $504,375 a year, the maximum salary charge under the MLS payroll allowance.
Atuesta, 20, will occupy an international slot on LAFC's roster once he receives a visa and his international transfer certificate. He is unlikely to be in uniform for the expansion team's debut Sunday in Seattle.
Atuesta played in 44 games in all competition for Independiente Medellin over the last two years. On the international level, he captained Colombia's U-20 team at the South American Championship in 2017.
"Eduard is a young midfielder of great versatility and promise who we're confident will have a bright future with LAFC," John Thorrington, LAFC's vice president for soccer operations, said in a statement. "We've monitored him at both the league and international level, and we believe he has all the right attributes to have an immediate impact with our group."
