LAFC transfers Omar Gaber to Egypt's Pyramids FC

Kevin Baxter
By
Jul 12, 2018 | 11:20 AM
| MOSCOW

The Los Angeles Football Club has agreed to transfer defender Omar Gaber to Pyramids FC in his native Egypt in part because of an unspecified family issue.

“Omar is a great player and person,” said John Thorrington, LAFC’s executive vice president of soccer operations. “He made us aware of a family matter in Egypt and we were able to accommodate his move with a deal that makes sense financially for the club.”

The timing of the deal leaves LAFC with cash to seek a replacement for Gaber in the July transfer window. According to the MLS players union, Gaber was due $500,000 in salary this season. A member of the Egyptian World Cup team, Gaber appeared in seven matches for LAFC.

Gaber, 26, played for LAFC coach Bob Bradley when Bradley coached the Egyptian national team.
