LAFC transfers Omar Gaber to Egypt's Pyramids FC

The Los Angeles Football Club has agreed to transfer defender Omar Gaber to Pyramids FC in his native Egypt in part because of an unspecified family issue.
“Omar is a great player and person,” said John Thorrington, LAFC’s executive vice president of soccer operations. “He made us aware of a family matter in Egypt and we were able to accommodate his move with a deal that makes sense financially for the club.”
The timing of the deal leaves LAFC with cash to seek a replacement for Gaber in the July transfer window. According to the MLS players union, Gaber was due $500,000 in salary this season. A member of the Egyptian World Cup team, Gaber appeared in seven matches for LAFC.
Gaber, 26, played for LAFC coach Bob Bradley when Bradley coached the Egyptian national team.