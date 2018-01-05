LAFC, Galaxy to get national TV exposure this season

Expansion franchise LAFC will be on national TV an MLS-high 16 times this season, including the first four games in franchise history and the team’s April 29 home opener at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC will be on ESPN six times, on Univision four times and on Fox and FS1 three times each.Two of those ESPN games and one Fox game will match LAFC against the crosstown rival Galaxy.

Thirteen of the Galaxy’s 34 MLS regular-season games in 2018 will be broadcast nationally on six different networks.

FS1 will broadcast four games, UniMas and ESPN will each air three games and Fox, Univision and ESPN2 will each air one each. Seven of those games will be home games.

Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes, the Galaxy’s local broadcast partner, are scheduled to carry the other 21 games.

LAFC has not announced its plans for local television.

Galaxy’s TV schedule:

Sunday, March 4 vs. Portland, 7 p.m., FS1

Sunday, March 11 at New York City FC. 2 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, March 24 at Vancouver, 7 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, March 31 vs. LAFC, noon, Fox

Sunday, April 8 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m., FS1

Saturday, April 14 at Chicago, 12:30 p.m., Univision

Saturday, April 21 vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, April 28 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, May 5 at Houston, TBA, SSN/SD

Saturday, May 12 at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m., UniMas

Monday, May 21 at Montreal, noon, SSN/SD

Friday, May 25 vs. San Jose, 8 p.m., UniMas

Wednesday, May 30 vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, June 2 at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, June 9 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, June 30, vs. San Jose at Stanford Stadium, 7 p.m., UniMas

Wednesday, July 4 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, July 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, July 14 vs. New England, TBA, SSN./SD

Saturday, July 21 at Philadelphia, TBA, SSN/SD

Thursday, July 26 at LAFC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, July 29 vs. Orlando City, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Aug. 4 at Colorado, TBA, SSN/SD

Saturday, Aug. 11 at Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, Aug. 18 at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Aug. 24 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Aug. 29 vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, Sept. 1 at Real Salt Lake, TBA, SSN/SD

Saturday, Sept. 15 at Toronto FC, 11 a.m., SSN/SD

Sunday, Sept. 23 vs. Seattle, 4 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Sept. 29 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m., SSN/SD

Saturday, Oct. 6 at Sporting Kansas City, TBA, SSN/SD

Sunday, Oct. 21 at Minnesota United, TBA, SSN/SD.

Sunday, Oct. 28 vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m., SSN/SD

