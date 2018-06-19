LAFC advances to quarterfinals of U.S. Open Cup with win over Sacramento

With only two minutes to play Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Football Club looked to be regretting missed chances against lower-tier Sacramento Republic FC. But young forwards Diego Rossi and Latif Blessing teamed up for a late winner to put Bob Bradley’s team into the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.
“Cup matches you have to earn,” Bradley said. “You don’t get anything for free here.”
LAFC appeared in control early on at Banc of California Stadium, with the best of its opening chances coming less than 10 minutes in, when Lee Nguyen’s curling effort from 25 yards out struck the crossbar.
Sacramento had one clear-cut early chance of its own, as Cameron Iwasa’s shot beat Tyler Miller but hit the post before Villyan Bijev had a shot saved from close range.
Yet despite creating fewer early opportunities, Sacramento scored first. Miller saved a Jure Matjasic shot, but he and his defenders stood little chance as the rebound landed at the feet of Elliot Hord in front of the near-open net.
In the final minute of the half, the home side had a chance to change the mood of the fans as Sacramento defender Justin Schmidt fouled Benny Feilhaber in the box. But from 12 yards, Feilhaber made it easy for goalkeeper Josh Cohen, as his penalty kick trickled into the keeper’s arms.
Just under an hour into the game, Feilhaber made up for the miss. The LAFC captain weaved his way past a Republic defender at the top of the box and placed the ball beyond Cohen and into the bottom corner to tie the score.
The joy for the home team was short-lived, however. Less than a minute after the restart, a deflection landed at Bijev’s feet just outside the box and the Bulgarian fired it in to give Sacramento a 2-1 edge.
Rossi, who threatened the Republic fullbacks throughout the game, fired a shot past Cohen a little more than five minutes later, but the ball came back off the post. Almost immediately afterward, however, the Uruguayan beat the offside trap and flicked the ball past Cohen to tie the score again.
With extra time looming, Rossi — who had hit the post again only four minutes earlier — broke down the right wing with Blessing in support. As Rossi passed the ball to his teammate, Blessing’s sliding body carried the ball into the net for the winning goal.
LAFC will face the Portland Timbers in the quarterfinals.