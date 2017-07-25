Zinedine Zidane looks to add to coaching success with Real Madrid

Less than three years ago, Zinedine Zidane was starting his coaching career after retiring as one of the most celebrated players in soccer history, taking over Real Madrid’s B team.

Fast forward to 2017, and Zidane is on his way to becoming one of the most successful coaches in European soccer history, for one of the sport’s winningest clubs. Since taking the helm from Rafa Benitez in January 2016, Zidane brought Real Madrid its first La Liga championship since 2012 and became the first coach to win consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

The club’s success has reinvigorated an already devoted worldwide fan base that is used to success on the highest levels.

“We were one step ahead because he’s a player that played soccer, and when he played he was good,” Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro said of Zidane on Tuesday through an interpreter. “It’s great to have someone who understands the mind of a player because that’s really important to us.”

Zidane will be without the club’s biggest star Wednesday night when Real Madrid meets Manchester City at the Coliseum as part of the International Champions Cup.

Organizers expect a crowd of more than 90,000, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not be on the field — the four-time world player of the year is vacationing in China. However, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are among those expected to play for Real Madrid, and Sergio Aguero and David Silva will be available for Manchester City.

As for what Zidane thinks of the matchup against the English Premier League powerhouse, that’s unclear, since the coach skipped Tuesday’s news conference at UCLA before Real Madrid’s training session.

Real Madrid, which has been practicing at UCLA since mid-July, began its United States tour Sunday , falling to Manchester United on penalties 2-1 after a 1-1 tie at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Now in its fifth installment, the ICC is an annual series of friendly games meant to simulate a tournament, with some of the world’s best teams taking part in games across the U.S., China and Singapore. The series, which runs until July 30, serves as a preseason tuneup for the major European soccer league seasons, which are set to begin in August.

