Manchester United beats Milan in shootout

The game went to a penalty shootout. Pereira, Ander Herrera and Sanchez each sent Jose Reina the wrong way, while for Milan, Joel Pereira got a hand on Calhanoglu’s attempt before saving Borini’s stutter-step kick with his foot. Franck Kessie converted for Milan and Reina saved Scott McTominay’s effort to keep the shootout alive, but when Suso missed, United were again one penalty away. Goalkeeper Pereira stepped up, but Reina saved before one-upping his opposite number by scoring a penalty of his own to force sudden death. When Reina saved Eric Bailly’s spot-kick, Alessio Romagnoli only had to score to win, but despite sending Pereira the wrong way he struck the post.