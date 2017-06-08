Mexican federation to host viewing party for Sunday match with U.S.

The Mexican soccer federation and some of its corporate sponsors are hosting a viewing party Sunday for its World Cup qualifier with the U.S. in Mexico City.

The event will be held in the Los Angeles Arts District, at 440 Seaton St., beginning at 3 p.m. The game will kick off after 5:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear Mexican national team gear to the party, which will feature live music from Jungle Fire and DJ Eddie as well as a variety of food trucks and other entertainment.

Tickets are $10 and are available at www.mexvusa.eventbrite.com. You must be 21 or older to attend, and no tickets will be sold on-site.

Caption UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Caption UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Caption The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick. Caption Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto was paralyzed from the chest down after slipping and landing on his neck while trying to perform a backflip. Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto was paralyzed from the chest down after slipping and landing on his neck while trying to perform a backflip. Caption Filipino native joins basketball team Filipino native joins basketball team Caption The Freeman brothers led the Eagles past Palm Desert 2-1. The Freeman brothers led the Eagles past Palm Desert 2-1.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11