Mexican federation to host viewing party for Sunday match with U.S.

The Mexican soccer federation and some of its corporate sponsors are hosting a viewing party Sunday for its World Cup qualifier with the U.S. in Mexico City.
The event will be held in the Los Angeles Arts District, at 440 Seaton St., beginning at 3 p.m. The game will kick off after 5:30 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to wear Mexican national team gear to the party, which will feature live music from Jungle Fire and DJ Eddie as well as a variety of food trucks and other entertainment.
Tickets are $10 and are available at www.mexvusa.eventbrite.com. You must be 21 or older to attend, and no tickets will be sold on-site.
