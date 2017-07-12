Chuck Blazer dies at 72 after setting off soccer scandal

Chuck Blazer, the disgraced American soccer executive whose admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died. He was 72.

At a November 2013 court hearing during which he entered guilty pleas to federal charges, Blazer said he had rectal cancer, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

With huge girth, charm, wit and a pet parrot, Blazer cut a large figure as he made deals from an office and apartment in Trump Tower.

The No. 2 official in the governing body of soccer’s North and Central American and Caribbean region from 1990 to 2011 and a member of FIFA’s ruling executive council from 1997 to 2013, Blazer was central to the rise of the sport in the United States.

He accused CONCACAF President Jack Warner and fellow executive committee member Mohamed bin Hammam of offering $40,000 bribes to voters in the 2011 FIFA presidential election. Bin Hammam had been the lone challenger to Blatter, who was elected to a fourth term after Warner and bin Hammam were suspended.

But it turned out Blazer’s conduct was as corrupt as the actions of the people he accused. U.S. government agents threatened him with arrest, and he became a government informant.

Blazer pleaded guilty in November 2013 to one count each of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and willful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, and to six counts of tax evasion.