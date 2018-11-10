Despite falling short of USL title game, Orange County Soccer Club owner says it's just a start

To turn that around, Keston spent more than $5 million to buy the Orange County Blues, then changed the team’s name, expanded the payroll from three employees to 30 and moved the games from UC Irvine to a new stadium in Orange County’s Great Park. Next he signed some players that had been overlooked or underdeveloped and gave them a chance to play in the 33-team USL, a rapidly expanding second-division pro league where Keston says OCSC players play for as little as $24,000 a year.