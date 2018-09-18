Soccer! Coaches are dropping like flies in MLS

The Columbus Crew, who may soon be leaving for Austin, Texas, have seen attendance drop 25% to 11,597 despite having one of the best home records in the league. The Red Bulls, one of two teams to have clinched a playoff berth, have watched their home crowds drop by 14.5% to 18,100. (The Galaxy has shown a slight rise to 24,094 in 2018, good for fourth in the league. The first-year Los Angeles Football club has reported sellouts for all 14 of its home games and is averaging 22,147.)