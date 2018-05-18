What to watch in international soccer this weekend

England: The EPL schedule is over and it didn't quite go the way either free-spending Manchester United or defending champion Chelsea had hoped. But both still have a chance at finishing the year with some hardware when they meet in the FA Cup final Saturday (Fox, 9:15 a.m. PDT). Chelsea, which finished a disappointing fifth in the EPL, is hoping to make up for that — and to make up for last spring's 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final. United, meanwhile, is playing for a piece of history: A win Saturday would match Arsenal's record of 13 FA Cup wins.