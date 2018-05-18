What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Manchester United looks to make history while Chelsea looks to avoid a second straight loss in the FA Cup final in England's final club game of the season. In Italy, four teams are fighting for three continental tournament spots.
England: The EPL schedule is over and it didn't quite go the way either free-spending Manchester United or defending champion Chelsea had hoped. But both still have a chance at finishing the year with some hardware when they meet in the FA Cup final Saturday (Fox, 9:15 a.m. PDT). Chelsea, which finished a disappointing fifth in the EPL, is hoping to make up for that — and to make up for last spring's 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final. United, meanwhile, is playing for a piece of history: A win Saturday would match Arsenal's record of 13 FA Cup wins.
Serie A: There is still some drama to be had on the final day of the Italian league season with Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atalanta chasing possible European tournament spots. Lazio holds the fourth and final Champions League berth and can keep that with anything less than a loss to Inter Milan (BeIN Sports, 11:40 a.m. Sunday).
An Inter win and it advances on head-to-head results — the first tiebreaker in Serie A — dropping Lazio into the Europa League. The Europa League is something AC Milan and Atalanta are also chasing on the season's final day. Going into Sunday's game with Fiorentina (BeIN Sports, 9 a.m.), AC Milan holds a one-point lead over Atalanta in the race for Italy's Europa League qualifying-stage invitation. Atalanta closes with Cagliari.