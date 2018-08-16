What to watch in international soccer this weekend

La Liga: Barcelona cruised to a league championship and won Spain’s Copa del Rey, but a loss to Roma in the quarterfinals of the Champions League marred its 2017-18 season. It will open its new schedule Saturday at home with Alaves (BeIN Sports, 1 p.m. PT). Meanwhile Real Madrid, the Champions League winner, will continue adjusting to life without Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday when it opens its La Liga schedule at home to Getafe (BeIN Sports, 1 p.m. PT).