What to watch in international soccer this weekend

League play begins this weekend in Italy and Spain with Juventus going for a record eighth straight title in Serie A and Spanish champion Barcelona looking to improve on a one-loss season in La Liga. Here are some of the more intriguing European matchups available this weekend on TV and streaming services:
La Liga: Barcelona cruised to a league championship and won Spain’s Copa del Rey, but a loss to Roma in the quarterfinals of the Champions League marred its 2017-18 season. It will open its new schedule Saturday at home with Alaves (BeIN Sports, 1 p.m. PT). Meanwhile Real Madrid, the Champions League winner, will continue adjusting to life without Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday when it opens its La Liga schedule at home to Getafe (BeIN Sports, 1 p.m. PT).
Serie A: Speaking of Ronaldo, he’ll begin his first season in Italy on Saturday when Juventus travels to Chievo (ESPN+, 9 a.m. PT). Following that game, Napoli, last season’s runner-up, starts the new year against Lazio (ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. PT).
EPL: Arsenal, shut out by Manchester City last weekend in its first game in more than two decades without Arsene Wenger, travels to Chelsea on Saturday looking to give new manager Unai Emery his first victory (NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m. PT). Chelsea began its season by beating Huddersfield Town 3-0 in the EPL debut of coach Maurizio Sarri.