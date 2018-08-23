What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Bayern Munich becomes the final defending champion in Europe’s top five leagues to begin the new season when it kicks off its Bundesliga schedule Friday. It has something to play for since the other defending champions — Paris Saint-German (France), Manchester City (England), Barcelona (Spain) and Juventus (Italy) — are all unbeaten and averaging at least three goals a game heading into the final weekend in August. Here’s the best of European soccer on TV this weekend:
Bundeslia: Hoffenheim, coming off a third-place finish last year, its best-ever in the Bundesliga, gets a tough opener, traveling to Allianz Arena to meet the six-time champions Friday (FS1, 11:30 a.m. PT). The match will be the first for new Bayern manager Niko Kovac, the team’s fourth coach in 11 months.
EPL: The post-Arsene Wenger Era is off to a slow start for Arsenal, which is still seeking its first point under new manager Unai Emery. The Gunners are home Saturday against Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and winless West Ham United (NBCSN, 7 a.m. PT).
Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain, which has gotten goals from Neymar in each of its first two games, goes for a third consecutive victory at home against winless Angers (BeIN Sports, 8 a.m. PT).
La Liga: Lionel Messi, who scored two second-half goals in Barcelona’s season-opening win last weekend, goes on the road for the first time Saturday to face Valladolid, which opened with a scoreless draw against Girona (BeIN Sports, 1 p.m. PT).
Serie A: Crisitano Ronaldo makes his home debut against Lazio for Juventus, which began defense of its seventh consecutive league championship last weekend with a road win over Chievo. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, 9 a.m.)